PADUCAH – The City of Paducah and developer Weyland Ventures have secured a financial commitment from the Bank of Paducah for the City Block's Project.
The project will bring changes to downtown Paducah in the form of an expanded gathering location, a green space, more than 160 public parking spots, an 81 room boutique hotel, and a mixed-use building with storefronts and apartments.
According to the City of Paducah, by securing a financial commitment from Paducah Bank, the groundbreaking and construction can begin late this spring.
“The City Block project is providing a platform for downtown growth which will further energize the heart of our city," said Paducah Mayor George Bray. "This project will complement the variety of city-led projects and private investments already underway along the riverfront, up and down Broadway, and all over historic downtown Paducah."
Since 2020, Wayland Ventures and the City of Paducah have been working to complete the requirements in the development agreement signed by both counties. With this financial commitment by Paducah Bank, those requirements have been met.
"We are confident in Weyland's vision and ability to complete the project consistent with the arts, cultural, and entertainment aspects of our City," Paducah Bank Board Chairman Joe Framptom said. "We applaud the Board of Commissioners and other City officials for their efforts to bring this visionary project to fruition."
The next step will be to finalize construction documents. The first phase of the City Block Project includes:
- Expanded public gathering locations at 2nd and Broadway and Water Street;
- New linear public promenades and green space along both Second and Water streets;
- More than 150 public parking spaces; and
- An 81-room boutique hotel along Jefferson with a restaurant and roof-top bar
The second phase of the project will include the construction of a mixed-use building on Broadway with storefronts on the main level and upper-story living.