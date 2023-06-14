PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is taking steps with its legal team toward foreclosure of the Katterjohn building on Broadway Street.
Leaders say the city has had to maintain upkeep of the property because of what they say is a lack of responsibility from the owners.
Local 6 wasn’t able to get in touch with the building's owner, which the city says is Evergreen Development LLC in Hermosa Beach, California.
We texted and called Amanda Pool, who is with the LLC, but we received no response.
City leaders say the lack of communication from the company is what led to the foreclosure process.
Richard Taylor lives across the street from the Katterjohn, on Jefferson Street.
He's lived here for two years and says the building is an eyesore.
"The Property values would probably go up if it was improved. I think it'd be great," Taylor says. "I hope that would happen, but I fear that it might not."
The Katterjohn building was built in the late 1800s by the Illinois Central Railroad. At first, it was a hospital. Then, it was later leased office space.
Leaders say the city of Paducah has reached out to the owners repeatedly before moving forward with the foreclosure process.
"They have not responded to any of our inquiries of our legal representation, so this has been going on for since last year," Paducah City Manager Daron Jordan says.
Jordan says the city has had to take on the responsibility.
"Upkeeping the property to ensure that it's boarded up," Jordan says. "There were kids that were getting in it. We were noticed by neighbors that there were other individuals that were breaking into the building, tearing down the boarded-up windows. Again, the property owner failed to act in a responsible manner or even to act at all."
The last major event for the Katterjohn building was its partial demolition, which took place in October of last year.
The Katterjohn has been vacant for more than 12 years.
City leaders say they won't comment on their future plans for the Katterjohn at this time.
They don't want that information to impede on the foreclosure process.
One day before the city of Paducah did an emergency demolition of sections of the Katterjohn, the owner, Amanda Pool, sent a cease-and-desist letter to the city. Pool claimed there was possible negligence or collusion from the city.