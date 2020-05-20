PADUCAH — On Tuesday, county commissioners proposed to stop all funding to the Paducah McCracken County Senior Citizens Center.
In the past, the county has given the senior center $25,000 per year, and last year, it dropped to just below $5,000. For the next fiscal year, it will be nothing.
The city provides space for the center on H.C. Mathis Drive, across from Noble Park.
The McCracken County Fiscal Court meeting on Tuesday caused confusion about how the city's indoor recreation and aquatic center project might make the senior center relocate.
Local 6's Jack Kane found out it was just a misunderstanding between the city and the senior center.
City Manager James Arndt says in a letter that the city currently has no plans that would 'compel the Senior Center to leave your current home.'
You can read the full letter below.