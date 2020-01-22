PADUCAH -- The City of Paducah says it will be delaying the Special Event Cost Recovery Program.
The proposed program would allow the city to charge certain fees and rates for events like Barbecue on the River or Iron Mom.
The city is now looking to implement the program in 2021.
City Manager Jim Arndt says waiting until next year will give the City more time to work with organizers.
The City says the goal of the program is to "encourage event organizers to get supplies, services, and equipment from local businesses and for the City to recoup some of the costs in providing materials and services as it assists non city-sponsored or co-sponsored special events."
Arndt will publicly remove the ordinance from the agenda and provide an explanation at the Board's meeting on Tuesday, January 28.