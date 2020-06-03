PADUCAH — Paducah and McCracken County leaders postponed Wednesday's meeting about racial unity. The hope is to talk about race relations between law enforcement and members of the black community.
The meeting was postponed because one of the people involved in the meeting, Richard Dillard, has been arrested for a domestic violence warrant from a year ago.
NAACP President J.W. Cleary said racial equality is the biggest concern for the black community.
"All African-Americans ever wanted was equal opportunity for everybody," Cleary said. "If you treat me one way and treat someone else another way, then that creates a problem."
Cleary said it's all about equality, from housing to the workplace, and it starts with getting out to vote and being actively involved in your community.
"Voting is probably number one, and then being involved in different committees and discussions is the other part of it," Cleary said. "Because the fact is you cannot raise Cain if you're not a part of the solution."
Paducah leaders sent out a letter on May 30 saying they are committed to addressing issues of racism. Mayor Brandi Harless said the city will hold a community listening sessions to help leaders understand how to create a plan for equality and justice in the community.
Then, they'll create an action plan specifically geared to people's concerns.
"For me, it's about collecting information and better understanding what the problems are and how people are experiencing that," Harless said. "But also what those ideas are."
Cleary said when we take action, there will be change.
City leaders have not yet chosen a date to reschedule the unity meeting.
The first listening session, called "Join the Conversation," is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
The city will will hold virtual meetings for social distancing, as well as small in-person meetings.
Read the letter city leaders sent May 30: