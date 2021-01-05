PADUCAH — The city of Paducah, McCracken County, and the Purchase District Health Department are set to hold a news conference to help educate community members about local vaccine distribution and when you might expect to receive one.
The conference will be on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. You can watch right here at WPSDLocal6.com or on Local 6's Facebook fan page.
Paducah Mayor George Bray, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer, and Purchase District Health Department Kent Koster will be providing the updates about the local vaccination progress and the availability and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines in the county.
You can also watch the news conference on Government 11 (for Comcast subscribers), Paducah's YouTube page, or Paducah's Facebook page.