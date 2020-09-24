PADUCAH — The City of Paducah is holding a ribbon cutting for the Noble Park Tennis Courts to celebrate various projects completed to improve the courts complex.
The celebration will be on Monday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Noble Park Tennis Courts. The public is invited and are asked to wear facial coverings and maintain social distance during the celebration.
The improvements made to the tennis court complex includes resurfacing the courts, adding a restroom facility, and upgrading the sidewalks and parking area.
Since 2016, the city says it has completed several projects to improve the facilities and this summer, crews worked to install new sidewalks in front of the courts, improve the drainage, and upgrade and expand the previously gravel parking area into a paved lot with 32 striped parking spaces plus two accessible parking spaces adjacent to the restrooms.
The project to add the restrooms began in 2016 with a grant from the United States Tennis Association. The public-private partnership between the city and the Paducah Tennis Association led to the project to install a modular restroom facility adjacent to the courts.
In 2017, the city says it launched a reconstruction project to regrade and resurface the tennis courts. The courts were also reconfigured with two junior courts. New fencing was added during this project phase.
The city says the Noble Park Tennis Courts are the only public tennis courts in Paducah.