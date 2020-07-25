PADUCAH - The City of Paducah will try and move forward with a downtown development project that includes building a boutique hotel.
The city entered a pre-development agreement with Weyland Ventures in April 2019, to help develop a plan to build a hotel, parking and mixed-use residential buildings. The location of the development is the public parking lot off of Broadway St. It was a big part of the proposed tiff district project.
The agenda for the upcoming virtual commission meeting on Tuesday includes approving a development agreement with Weyland Ventures to sell the parking lot in three tracts and begin the process of building the projects.
Under the proposed agreement, the first tract of the parking lot, as well as the third tract would be sold to Weyland Ventures. The first tract being $141,000 and the third being $155,000.
The city will keep the second tract, but Weyland will develop the property and the city will reimburse them for the cost to develop it.
