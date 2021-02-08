PADUCAH — The city of Paducah Public Works crews are pretreating the roadways in anticipation of wintery weather this week.
Starting with the priority routes, the city says crews will be spraying brine, which is a thin layer of salt water that dries into a fine powder and sticks to the surface of the roadway.
The city says crews plan to cover the entire city during working hours Monday and Tuesday, with rock salt being used in a few areas.
Public Works Director Chris Yarber said, “We have had a mild winter so far this year. However, we are prepared and ready to tackle what Mother Nature gives us.”
The city says the public works department has five trucks equipped with snow plows, with three having brine tanks on the back. The other two trucks are set up to spread rock salt.
The city says to be alert for these slow-moving trucks that are either spraying brine or spreading rock salt.
