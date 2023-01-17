PADUCAH — Speakers for and against Paducah City Commissioner David Guess will make their voices heard at a public hearing Tuesday evening, after which fellow commissioners will vote on whether or not to remove him from the commission.
The hearing at Paducah City Hall begins at 4 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Guess can be removed from the commission with a unanimous vote from his fellow commissioners, though he can appeal a removal decision in circuit court.
The vote comes after Guess was found to have sent texts with racial connotations to another city employee.
The texts, which were sent on election day, centered around campaign signs for one of his opponents — candidate Dujuan Thomas — being removed by a city employee for being placed illegally.
Thomas spoke with Local 6 after Guess's texts came to light, saying "Somebody that's OK with using terminology like that, and it shouldn't matter if you're Black or white. That's wrong."
Paducah Mayor George Bray said in a statement about the incident,"The Board of Commissioners believes that any sort of language with racial overtones such as this has no place in our society or with this Commission."
Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J. W. Cleary echoed Bray's sentiment, saying in a statement the group was "greatly discouraged and concerned" by his comments.
"We condemn these comments and hope that the city will take appropriate action regarding Mr. Guess' tenure as city commissioner. Comments made by Mr. Guess have no place in civil society,” Cleary said.
In his own statement about the incident, Guess called the texts "flippant," saying his emotions were high because it was election day.
"Anyone who has never said or texted something they immediately regretted can throw the first stone," Guess challenged in the statement, which notably did not include a direct apology to Dujuan.
In today’s world, my quick/foolish remark of 'whitey (meaning Greg Cherry) keeping a black man down' was how I sadly thought it could be viewed by the world AND WAS NOT MY PERSONAL OPINION, Guess explained.
After a two-hour long closed meeting on Dec. 15, Guess was presented with a formal letter — signed by all the other commission members — requesting his resignation.
He declined.
The commission then approved a resolution charging Guess with misconduct related to the texts.