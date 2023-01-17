HERRIN, IL — The city of Herrin, Illinois, says someone has vandalized the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza, and a reward is being offered for information leading to the vandal's arrest.
A statue of a World War I doughboy stands in the plaza on Park Avenue.
The city says someone vandalized the plaza Sunday night.
In a news release sent Tuesday, the city says it's offering a $1,000 reward for "information that results in the arrest and conviction of the person or persons," responsible for the damage to the plaza.
Photos included with the news release show what appear to be paint splatters on the plaza.
People who share information can do so anonymously, the city says, and "the first most accurate tip that leads to an arrest or helps solve the crime may be eligible to receive the cash reward."
The city asks anyone with information about the vandalism to call the Herrin Police Department at 618-942-4132.