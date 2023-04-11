PADUCAH — It "allows our community to move beyond this chapter," — that's just one of the reasons why Paducah City Commissioner David Guess says he agreed to settle with the city of Paducah. The city and Guess agreed not to pursue further legal action, and Guess is back on the commission for good.
This all started when a racist text message Guess sent to a city employee last November about a fellow commission candidate came to light. In January, the commission voted to remove Guess during a misconduct hearing. Guess appealed, claiming his First Amendment rights were violated.
A judge temporarily reinstated him until a final decision could be made, and this agreement ends all that.
Guess was present during Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting, but the legal settlement was not on the agenda. However, the subject of the racist text Guess sent, former commission candidate Dujuan Thomas, attended the meeting and spoke during the public comment section. Guess sheared the following statement before the meeting:
"On April 10, 2023, I, the City of Paducah, Mayor Bray, and the other Commissioners reached a voluntary and mutual settlement of the appeal of my removal from office and claims that my First Amendment rights had been violated. This settlement fully reinstates me for the remainder of my current term. I chose to settle for at least three reasons. First, the settlement allowed the parties to reach a quick resolution, which was in the best interest of our City. Second, had I continued the litigation, our City’s taxpayers would have been responsible for footing some, if not all of the costs, and when presented with an opportunity to avoid this for the taxpayers, I did so. Third, and most importantly, settlement allows our community to move beyond this chapter and toward more productive matters. I recognize that Mayor Bray and the other Commissioners strongly believe they were warranted in their actions. I just as strongly disagree but am thankful that we were able to amicably resolve the matter, despite our differences. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to represent the City and look forward to fostering good and productive relationships with Mayor Bray and the other Commissioners so that Paducah can become an even better place to live and work."
This was a decision Mayor George Bray says was made for the city of Paducah.
"We have to move forward and do the city's business, and that's what we're going to do," he says.
He says settling all legal action against Guess was not a choice local leaders made lightly.
"The way we came to the decision was that Mr. Guess sued all of the city commissioners individually. So, each commissioner had to make an individual decision and talk with our attorney in order to decide how to proceed," says Bray.
He explained that many factors went into the agreement.
"Thinking around that had to do with the judge's ruling, his initial ruling," Bray says, referring to the decision from Judge Tony Kitchen to temporarily reinstate Guess. Bray says it also had to do with "the chances that we would be successful with the motion that was filed and then the length of time that it would that would take."
Thomas says he's disappointed by the decision. "We took two steps forward three steps back. So, honestly, today it fires me up even more. It shows me that there's a lot of work to be done in this city. That doesn't matter what age I am, what ethnicity I am. I'm going to make a difference, and I can't wait to make that difference in the city," he says.
Bray says he understands the frustration, but stands by the end result.
"We felt like we made the right decision early on in order to charge Mr. Guess with misconduct, as well as we think we made the right decision to move on at this juncture," he says.
Thomas says he is not surprised by the ending result.
"So when I saw it, I was initially kind of shocked, but I wasn't surprised. It was disheartening to see that these officials have talked so much big talk, but their actions are speaking way louder than the words because they just decided to tuck their tail and quit when things got a little too hard," he says.