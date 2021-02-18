MAYFIELD, KY — A snow storm in the south usually calls for creative thinking to find ways to sled. Some people climb on cardboard boxes, yard signs, laundry baskets, crates, or even pool floats to see how fast they can slide down a hill blanketed in the wintery wonder.
However, Mayfield city officials are asking you to make sure you take your makeshift sled home with you when you leave.
City officials say cardboard boxes, yard signs, broken laundry hampers, crates and other makeshift sleds were left by the entrance to Maplewood Cemetery off East Lockridge Street and the U.S. 45 Overpass.
Mayor Kathy O'Nan says city officials with Public Works and Code Enforcement departments reported signs of a four-wheeler having driven doughnuts on the ground near some grave sites.
Mayor O'Nan says city officials recognize the hill by the overpass is a popular sledding location, but ask that you and your family stay safe and respectful.