MAYFIELD, KY — Country music star Trace Adkins is set to perform in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday, in a free concert honoring the resilience of the community after it was struck by an EF-4 tornado in December 2021.
Adkins announced the concert back in April during a visit to the "Today" show. The event, "Somewhere in America: A Concert for Mayfield," is part of Adkins' Somewhere in America Tour.
"We just want to stop in Mayfield and do a show and just give those people a pat on the back for what they've done," Adkins said on "Today," discussing the devastation the city went through when the deadly tornado struck and the community's resilience and strength. The concert — and Adkins' tour — is named after his song "Somewhere in America." Adkins said the song ""talks about how somewhere in America, there are still people that have that indomitable spirit, and yes, that resiliency, and we could think of no place better that exemplified that, than Mayfield Kentucky."
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at CFSB War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield, and the city released important information Wednesday for people who plan to attend.
Seating will be available on the stadium bleachers and on the field. The city says people who plan to sit on the field are advised to bring their own lawn or camp chairs.
There will be two entrance/exit gates, which will open at 6 p.m. The city says those will be off of Lockridge Street and the venue's lower east entrance. Parking around the venue will be available on a first come, first served basis. A map provided by the city shows handicap parking will be available near both entrances.
Food trucks and other vendors will be set up on the east side of the stadium near the Senior Citizens Center. The only vehicles allowed to park in that area will be the food trucks and vendors themselves.
Overflow parking will be available at the fairgrounds at 1004 Kentucky 121 and at Graves County High School, which is at 1220 Eagles Way. The city says Northside Baptist Church will provide three shuttle buses to take people to and from the overflow parking locations. Attendees should look for signs that read "Shuttle Pickup/Drop Off Here." The city says the shuttles will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. before the concert and for about an hour after the concert ends. There will not be a sign-up for the shuttle. Those rides will be available on a first come, first served basis.
Attendees are allowed to bring cellphones, cameras, light blankets, lawn chairs, sunscreen, water and hats and sunglasses. However, some items won't be allowed.
The city says attendees cannot bring alcohol or drugs to the event. Guns and other weapons are also not allowed.
Other prohibited items include coolers, glass containers, large video cameras and GoPros, laptops and tablets, selfie sticks, lasers or laser pointers, drones, umbrellas, aerosol cans, whistles or air horns, fireworks, musical instruments, chains, spikes, walkie-talkies and two-way radios. Pets are not allowed, with the exception of service animals.
A web page on Trace Adkins' includes a link to a Facebook event page where folks can RSVP for the concert. Click here to see that web page.