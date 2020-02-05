PADUCAH — Paducah city leaders say they found the cause of the flooding at the intersections of Bridge Street, Irvin Cobb Drive and Locust Street.
The flooding was caused by a clogged pipe under a railroad track. Crews removed a portion of the rail bed from the railroad tracks there, allowing the flooded area to drain. That Paducah & Louisville Railway track doesn't see any traffic.
Local 6 spoke with a business owner who says he is hoping this will give them some relief.
Gayle Vasseur owns the used car shop Southside Motors. He says Tuesday's rain brought 2 inches of water into the building.
"Of course, we were shut down yesterday on account of the water," Vasseur says. "And then we worked in here late last night drying it all out and cleaning it up."
He thinks the city's flooding solution could work.
"They said it would," Vasseur says. "So hopefully it will."
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield says with heavy rain, the Emergency Management Agency is always prepared to help people in need. Mansfield says cleaning out the pipes under the railroad can help resolve issues down the road.
"It's a good, long-term solution, and a short-term one too, for property owners to look for places on their property that might be contributing to debris causing a back up in ditches," Mansfield says.
Vasseur says he'll wait until the next big rain to see if the issue has been resolved.
I reached out to City Engineer Rick Murphy for comment. Murphy said I would have to speak with the city's public information officer, Pam Spencer, first. Spencer said Murphy couldn't speak Wednesday, because his schedule was booked.
In a news release, Mayor Brandi Harless says: "This is an example of an issue that typically is not known until a significant rain event causes a backup."