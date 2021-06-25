PADUCAH-- Michael Cochran has to wear many hats as the Executive Director of the Market House Theatre.
Market House operates out of eleven historic buildings, all of which demand constant maintenance. Cochran said their worst enemy is the elements.
"When it rains, it's like, alright, what building is leaking? What building do we need to look at? And it's a constant cycle that goes through this and a lot of the building that Market House has, we purchased because they were in need of restoration so all of them had roof issues,” says Cochran.
Market House Theatre own eleven historic buildings across downtown Paducah, and the preservation costs can run upwards of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Cochran said any help from the city is welcomed.
“It is an ongoing cost that really is expensive and the city's roof stabilization is a great program”, Cochran said.
The roof stabilization program is one of four downtown development grants the city offers to private properties in the historic commercial district.
Katie Axt, Principal Planner for the city, said there are several reasons why Paducah’s roof stabilization program is critical.
“One is that the building starts to deteriorate, the second is risk of collapse and the third is a public safety risk if the building falls, because it's an urban environment it can fall into the street and it cause damage to people and other property," Axt said.
For Cochran, the roof stabilization grant means he can spend more energy doing what he loves. Creating art with his community.