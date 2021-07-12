PADUCAH — Tuesday, the city of Paducah will sign a contract with incoming City Manager Daron Jordan.
The packet for Tuesday's meeting includes a copy of the employment agreement the Paducah City Commission will vote on.
According to that document, Jordan's three year deal starts Aug. 1 with a base salary of $152,500.
Jordan is eligible for pay increases based on performance evaluations.
The document state's that he'll get $500 a month for automobile expenses instead of a city owned vehicle. He'll also get a $75 per month cell phone stipend and $7,500 for moving expenses.
Paducah Mayor George Bray is expected to sign the contract with Jordan during the meeting.
Meanwhile, outgoing City Manager Jim Arndt has founded the consulting firm Arndt Municipal Support. The city is expected to sign off on a deal Tuesday to hire the firm for 20 hours of service in August to the tune of $7,800.
To read Jordan's contract for yourself, download the document below. Click here to find the full packet for the commission's July 13 meeting.