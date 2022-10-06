ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester officials have agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing on a snowy street in the upstate New York city.
A federal judge approved the settlement in a court document filed Thursday. Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said in a statement that the agreement was “the best decision” for the city.
Attorneys said the settlement money, minus lawyers’ fees and costs, will go to Prude’s five children.