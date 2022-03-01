Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .The Ohio river is cresting from Smithland to Cairo through tonight and Wednesday morning. A slow fall begins soon thereafter. For the Ohio River, including Paducah and Olmsted Lock and Dam... Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Ohio River, including Smithland and Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && ...FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES THROUGH THURSDAY, MARCH 10TH... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 10th. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 44.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting at 44.4 feet tonight. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&