PADUCAH — If you've driven by Hobby Lobby and Tuesday Morning in Paducah recently, you've likely noticed an excavator next to a large hole in the parking lot surrounded by fencing. The city of Paducah says a stormwater pipe partially collapsed recently.
The 96-inch pipe, which is about 41 years old, is for stormwater flow from Olivet Church Road and the Kentucky Oaks Mall Area.
The parking lot is private property. In a news release, the city says its engineering department is working with the property owners to repair the pipe, because "this pipe is a critical piece of infrastructure for maintaining stormwater flow for this portion of the community."
Back in 2019, another section of the same pipe partially collapsed in the parking lot of the former Toys R Us.