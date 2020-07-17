Weather Alert

...GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THE AFTERNOON... NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS ARE DEVELOPING ACROSS WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. THIS ACTIVITY WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN COVERAGE THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. THESE STORMS WILL PRODUCE FREQUENT LIGHTNING STRIKES AND TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS. SOME OF THE STRONGER STORMS COULD PRODUCE SMALL HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. THOSE PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES THIS AFTERNOON SHOULD BE MINDFUL OF CHANGING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND SEEK SHELTER IF A THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPS NEAR YOUR LOCATION.