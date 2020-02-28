PADUCAH — It may not be as easy as it once was. But for the students at Clark Elementary School in Paducah, it's still a lesson worth learning.
Karen Armstrong, a science teacher at the school, says every month, her Green Team students collect all the paper, plastic and aluminum that are recycled throughout the school.
"We have to do a lot of teamwork. We have to condense it. We have to put it on the cart. And sometimes, like today, I let a little kindergartner help me put it on the cart," said fifth-grader Wells Hancock.
The school recycles up to several hundred pounds each month.
"It's really important to help the environment, because if we don't take care of it, like, all the plants will start dying off," said fourth-grader Sloane Yates.
Armstrong said several years ago, Greater Paducah Sustainability Project provided a large bin for the school to store its recyclables. And GPSP picked the bin up every month at no cost. But the nonprofit shut down in 2015 because of less donations and low market value for recyclables. Since then, the Green Team has been using small tote bins, which means they don't have room for cardboard.
"We produce a lot of cardboard from our cafeteria and all the foods that come in," said Armstrong.
Without GPSP, there is also no free pickup at the school. That means the Green Team relies on a parent to take all the recyclables to the drop-off site on State Street.
"I have to find someone with a big enough vehicle and someone to go over there — to make sure it's safe and make sure that the project is maintained," said Armstrong.
Despite the challenges, Armstrong said its a lesson worth teaching the kids, "because they are the next generation that is going to be taking care of our Earth."
While there is no free recycling pickup in Paducah, the city does offer curbside recycling for residential customers for $3 a month. The city also has a contract with Waste Corporation of America to provide a free drop-off location at 400 State St. Click here for more information.