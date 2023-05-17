METROPOLIS, IL — Contamination is widespread. That's what lawyers say they've discovered so far in the class action lawsuit filed against Honeywell, a uranium conversion plant.
The class action suit, filed back in May 2018, alleges that contamination has caused medical problems and property damage for people who live by the Metropolis, Illinois, plant.
Lawyers say this finding is significant, because the risk varies from plaintiff to plaintiff.
Their goal now is to determine the risk level for each.
They estimate more than 6,000 people are at risk.
Their biggest concern right now is cancer.
One by one, people signed in at the informational town hall meeting in Metropolis.
Each one was longing for answers in a lawsuit that began five years ago.
Like the many people in attendance, Debbie Randolph is concerned about Honeywell’s impact on her health.
“I had breast cancer, so, and I didn't have it until I moved into Metropolis,” Randolph says.
Her home of seven years is only a mile away from the Honeywell plant.
She's now in remission, but Randolph says she still suffers with lifelong impacts.
“I am on cancer medicine for the rest of my life. And I had a mastectomy — left mastectomy. I had chemo and radiation,” says Randolph.
This is the type of information attorneys are looking for now.
Lead attorney Kevin Thompson says that's why all attendees were asked to fill out a health survey.
“What we need to know is what people's actual health experience is, as many people as we can, so we can support our medical monitoring program request,” Thompson says.
Medical data coupled with the sampling of 52 homes and several other businesses in Metropolis will be strong evidence in their case against the uranium plant, attorneys say. That way, Honeywell can be safe for the city and people who rely on it.
“Regardless of how important the work is that is done at the Metropolis works, at the very base, people want their families to be safe,” says Thompson.
That's all that Randolph wants, too.
Until that happens, she's in a constant state of worry for her neighbors and herself.
“I do. I think about it a lot actually, about it coming back somewhere else,” Randolph says.
The counsel's next step is to obtain the emissions data from Honeywell. Then, they'll release expert reports that outline risk levels throughout the city.
Production at Metropolis Works halted in 2017, due to oversupply in the uranium industry.
The company announced plans to restart production in 2021 and did so earlier this year.
Honeywell responded to the lawsuit in 2018. You can read their full statement here.
Download the document below to read the lawsuit in full.