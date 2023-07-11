Clayton Ray Mullins’ lawyer is reacting to the government's response to a motion to sever his case from his codefendants facing charges in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The Benton, Kentucky, man’s lawyers have claimed that he didn’t attack anyone while he was in the Capitol building. The federal government opposed that motion in a court filing last week, saying prosecutors plan to offer video evidence that contradicts that claim.
This week, Mullins’ team responded, saying "co-defendant McAbee and others had just violently struck officer AW and forced him to the ground. Clayton instinctively reacted to this terrifying assault by trying to rescue officer AW."
That refers to Ronald Colton McAbee, a former Williamson County, Tennessee, sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting police during the riot.
Mullins’ attorney’s response continues: "co-defendant McAbee is battle ready and fighting officers in the archway. It would be a grave injustice to join him with Clayton Mullins in any count because it falsely suggests an agreement between two men with contrary actions and opposite intent."
Mullins is facing three felony charges and five misdemeanors, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; knowingly entering a restricted area without lawful authority; disorderly and destructive conduct in a restricted area; engaging in physical violence in a restricted area and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
