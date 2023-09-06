A west Kentucky man has agreed to plead guilty to assaulting a Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Appearing in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to the charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.
In a statement of offenses Mullins signed on Wednesday, he admitted to grabbing the foot of a D.C. Metro police officer and "violently pulling on it for at least 16 seconds" on the stairs at the lower west terrace tunnel entrance of the U.S. Capitol Building. That officer was ultimately dragged down those steps, and rioters continued to attack him after that. That officer was hospitalized with a head laceration, and the court document said he sustained other serious injuries as well.
The statement of offenses said Mullins also took part in pushing another officer down the steps, causing him to stumble back into the crowd.
In exchange for pleading guilty to the assault charge, the plea agreement said prosecutors will ask the court to dismiss the remaining counts in his case. The other charges Mullins faced included knowingly entering a restricted area without lawful authority; disorderly and destructive conduct in a restricted area; engaging in physical violence in a restricted area and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Conditions of the plea agreement include Mullins' cooperation with law enforcement regarding additional investigations into the events in and around the Jan. 6 riot. That includes allowing law enforcement agents to review any social media accounts he operated for statements and postings around Jan. 6, 2021, and allowing agents to interview him about those events prior to sentencing.
According to the plea agreement Mullins signed, he could face sentence ranges of 33 to 41 months or 41 to 51 months, depending on whether an enhancement for "restraint of victim" is found to apply. However, those estimated sentence ranges are not legally binding, and Mullins' actual sentence may differ depending on what the court decides.
The plea agreement also said Mullins agrees to pay $2,000 in restitution to the Architect of the Capitol for his part in the roughly $2.9 million in damage to the Capitol building caused by the riot, and to pay restitution to "all victims who suffered bodily injury" as a result of Mullins' conduct, "including pertaining to any dismissed counts or uncharged conduct ... regardless of whether such conduct constitutes an 'offense'" under relevant federal law.
Mullins is set to be sentenced at 10 a.m. ET on Jan. 17 in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to a sentencing scheduling order from U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras.
Download the documents below to read the court documents in full.