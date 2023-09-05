A west Kentucky man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot is set to appear for a plea agreement hearing on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
The man — Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky — faces three felony charges and five misdemeanors, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; knowingly entering a restricted area without lawful authority; disorderly and destructive conduct in a restricted area; engaging in physical violence in a restricted area and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Court documents show he is scheduled to appear for a plea agreement hearing at 2 p.m. ET. That could mean a plea deal may be on the table for him.
Authorities have said Mullins was recorded on video at the riot. Lawyers representing him claim he did not assault officers, but in a June court filing, Mullins didn't dispute the allegations that he entered a restricted area without lawful authority.
