GRAND RIVERS, KY — Cleanup continued Monday at Green Turtle Bay Resort after a Sunday morning boat fire damaged several boats and a pier.
On Sunday, Grand Lakes Fire Chief Charles Watkins told Local 6 firefighters responded to a call about the fire right after 2:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Grand Lakes, Marshall County and Livingston County fire departments were able to get the fire under control by 6 a.m. Sunday. "By the mercy of God there was no lives lost. Nobody was seriously injured, and in the end of things, when you sum it all up, the reality is they're toys," Green Turtle Bay Resort Owner Bill Gary told Local 6. The boat that caught fire was moored at pier 11.
Monday, the resort released a statement about the continuing cleanup efforts. The statement says nine boats sank because of the fire, but many others were able to be moved away from the pier in time.
The debris from the fire was removed from the harbor by late Sunday afternoon, the statement says, and environmental cleanup continued starting early Monday morning. "Sheen from the fuel spillage is being removed from the harbor by marina personnel. Salvage companies have been solicited to remove the sunken vessels from the harbor and transport them to approved reclamation sites. This work will proceed within the next few days," the statement says.
The resort says pier 11 will be removed from the harbor and replaced. "The timing of this work will be dependent upon the availability of materials and labor for a new dock. The company anticipates that this will be accomplished before the end of the current boating season," the statement says.