DEXTER, MO — People in Dexter, Missouri, are cleaning up the damage an EF2 tornado left behind.
The National Weather Service in Paducah says a preliminary damage survey shows an EF2 tornado touched down in Dexter at about 8:15 p.m. Saturday and lasted until 8:29 p.m. Its path was 5 miles and had peak winds of about 120 mph.
Command posts are set up at the emergency management offices of Dexter and Stoddard County, trying to get people any help they need.
One neighborhood is still without electricity two days after the tornado.
“We were watching the trees going like that, and all of a sudden, going from behind the house all the stuff — shingles and branches and stuff — started flying,” explained Cathy Hayes, who was home during the tornado.
The damage from the tornado was concentrated in the west side of Dexter. A trailer home park on Conder Street was severely damaged.
The only hospital in Dexter, Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County, is now closed due to storm damage.
The nearest emergency rooms are more than 20 miles away in Poplar Bluff and Sikeston. A hospital administrator said 22 patients were transferred to Southeast Health Center in Cape Girardeau. Behavioral health patients were taken to Bearcat Event Center and then later transferred to other facilities. Power was restored to the hospital Monday morning, and some staff were able to return to work. There was no structural damage reported.
The Dexter and Stoddard County emergency management directors said they have not received any injury or death reports directly related to the tornado. Stoddard County emergency management officials said someone did fall off a rood trying to clean up storm damage.
Any families who need housing assistance because of the storm or who have unmet needs, such as food or water, can call the Stoddard County Emergency Management Agency at 573-614-5155.
Residences and businesses that need help from volunteers clearing debris or supplies such as tarps, gloves and hand tools can call the Dexter Fire Department at 573-624-3425. That’s for anyone who lives in the impacted area, not just those within the Dexter city limits.
Emergency management officials ask all non-essential travelers to stay off of the roadways in the impacted areas.
The city of Dexter is also asking all homeowners within city limits to place debris on the edge of the street — not directly in the street. The city will send crews to pick up debris as soon as possible.