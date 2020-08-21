Clear the Shelters: Discarded dog finds forever home

McCracken County, KY — Rescue animals are not broken, they have just experienced more in their lives than most pets. The one experience they all deserve to have: finding a family to love them.
Saturday, NBC is teaming up with shelters across the country, including McCracken County Humane Society, for the annual Clear the Shelters event.
While you may not change the world by saving an animal, you will change that animal's world; and they could change yours. No one knows that better than Local 6 News Director Perry Boxx.
"I didn't rescue Hero," said Boxx. "Hero rescued me."
Hero was just a puppy when he was found alone in the woods with a broken tail and snout tape shut. When Boxx saw the photo taken by McCracken County investigators, he couldn't get the horrible image out of his mind.
"I saw that photo, and it just made me so angry," he said. "So, I just decided I'd go out to the humane society because I thought that he needed to know that there was love in the world."
When those big brown eyes looked up at him, Boxx knew the dog was special. He started visiting the humane society regularly, bringing Hero treats, toys, and even going for walks.
Boxx officially adopted Hero in July 2019.
"I made a solemn vow to the universe that he would never be hurt, or hungry, or suffer in any way ever again, and fulfilling that means everything to me," said Boxx. "I know that I can't imagine not being entrusted with his wellbeing because I sure trust him with mine."