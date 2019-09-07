PADUCAH - You helped give homes to 25 pets during our Clear the Shelters campaign. Four shelters and humane societies from the Local 6 area participated in the event this year. We caught up with some of the families who found their perfect furry friends that day.

Gale McLeod didn't think he'd be going home with a new puppy when he walked into the McCracken County Humane Society on Aug. 17.

“When they brought Jaxs out, he had those big brown eyes and he jumped right in the car,” McLeod said. “I don't think he ever got out of the car. So, I thought, ‘OK, he is the one.”

It didn't take long for Jaxs to choose him. They've been together less than a month, and they're already inseparable.

“He enjoys walking. I think we will adjust well,” McLeod said.

Jaxs is filling a void in McLeod's heart.

“My wife passed away last November, he has been a big comfort to me,” McLeod said.

He has a friend for life, and so does Susan Cooke, with her new kitten, Stubbs.

“His anomaly is that he has half a tail,” Cooke said.

Stubbs was a feral cat, who was rescued by Creatures Great and Small. Cooke adopted him at their Clear the Shelters adoption event. It took time for him to adapt.

“Since I’ve had him, the tail has pretty much mended itself.” Cooke said.

It didn't take long for him to love being in mom's arms.

“He's a good boy, a definite keeper,” Cooke said.

Both Cooke and McLeod have new pals that won’t ever leave their sides.

“I highly recommend adoption from shelters,” Cooke said.

The Humane Society of Marshall and McCracken County and Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter also participated in this year's Clear the Shelters event.

Several members of the Local 6 family have also found their furry friends by adopting.

Pauline Fitzgerald was visiting the McCracken County Humane Society for a live segment when she first met Buddy. He was on TV with her that morning, later that day she went back to the shelter and adopted him.

You may recognize this face. Hero the dog stole the hearts of people across our area when he was found with the mouth taped shut and tail broken earlier this year, including our news director Perry Boxx who added him to his family in July.

This is Ruthie!

Local 6 Today producer Rebecca Mosella says she's greeted with a happy howl every morning when she gets home.

Rebecca and her mom adopted Ruthie from an animal rescue in Tennessee a little more than a year ago.

Our most famous rescue: Zoie the Weather Dog.

Our friend Donna Collier with Stonecreek Kennels took Zoie in, and eventually she found a home with our morning executive producer - Allison Rickman.

If you're thinking of adding a pet to your family - be sure to check with your local shelter or humane society.

Dozens of dogs are there waiting on their forever homes.