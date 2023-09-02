MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Clear the Shelters month has come to an end.
It's a movement across the nation where shelters push for more adoptions to free up space. Currently, many shelters are at full capacity.
That includes the McCracken County Humane Society which hosted a Clear the Shelters week to boost adoptions. During that time, they reduced adoption fees for their dogs.
As of Saturday, they still have more than 100 dogs, resulting in them having to turn some new animals away.
Hayley Whitehead, an adoption specialist at the humane society calls the situation heartbreaking.
"Everybody wants to save all the animals but it- it's not possible," said Whitehead. "We only have so much space and at some point it becomes inhumane to take them and squish them into little bitty kennels, and like we can't- we can't do that."
Whitehead said if a new animal is brought in, they check it for a microchip, and share its photo on social media to try and reconnect it with an owner. Other than that, she said many animals are just being left.
"It's a sad reality but we only have so much space," said Whitehead.
Something else that has added onto the issue of space is puppy season. Whitehead said there are around 20 puppies in the facility.
Luci Rickard said she wanted to adopt a dog but ended up adopting cats instead.
"I live in an apartment complex. Along with that I work a job all the time so I'm out of the house, and it's just would be a lot to try to find someone to take care of the dog while I'm gone or a puppy, you know what I mean... I went with cats cause they kind of take care of themselves better," said Rickard.
Another factor that prevented her from getting a dog was how much it would cost.
"Honestly, at my apartment complex, they charge 25 dollars extra a month along with a $250 pet deposit. So, unless you have an emotional support animal, then you're gonna be paying a lot," said Rickard.
Whitehead urges those who can, to foster or to donate to the humane society. She also said interacting with their social media posts can help pets find new homes.