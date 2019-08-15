WEST KENTUCKY - You can add a pet to your family Saturday, August 18th, during NBC's Clear the Shelters.

Four shelters in west Kentucky are offering discounts on some of their pets.  They are - 

  • McCracken County Humane Society
    • 10:00 - 3:30
  • Marshall County Humane Society
    • 10:00 - 4:00
  • Creatures Great and Small
    • 10:00 - 8:00 at PetSmart in Paducah
  • Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter
    • 12:00 - 4:00
    • 10:00 - 2:00 at Petsense in Mayfield

If you adopt a pet during Clear the Shelters, we want you to share your adoption stories with us!  You can share your pictures with us on our facebook page, WPSD-TV.