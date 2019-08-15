WEST KENTUCKY - You can add a pet to your family Saturday, August 18th, during NBC's Clear the Shelters.
Four shelters in west Kentucky are offering discounts on some of their pets. They are -
- McCracken County Humane Society
- 10:00 - 3:30
- Marshall County Humane Society
- 10:00 - 4:00
- Creatures Great and Small
- 10:00 - 8:00 at PetSmart in Paducah
- Mayfield-Graves County Animal Shelter
- 12:00 - 4:00
- 10:00 - 2:00 at Petsense in Mayfield
If you adopt a pet during Clear the Shelters, we want you to share your adoption stories with us! You can share your pictures with us on our facebook page, WPSD-TV.