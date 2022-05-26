PADUCAH — Memorial Day weekend is almost here. You may be celebrating the holiday at home, or, like AAA projects, you could be one of the 34.9 million hitting the road.
With travel almost in line with pre-pandemic numbers, law enforcement agencies are increasing their presence on roads to make sure you're safe.
They're looking for seatbelts.
The National Safety Council estimates 450 motor vehicle deaths this holiday weekend. But, if everyone on the road wears a seatbelt, that estimate drops to 168.
Abigail Taft and her family are traveling to Branson, Missouri, this Memorial Day weekend. They stopped for a quick lunch in Paducah on Thursday before getting back on the road.
When I asked if high gas prices are affected their trip, Taft said, “Uh, not overly, because either way it was going be a quick trip.”
Taft is not alone. According to AAA, gas prices aren't deterring people from traveling for the holiday.
Trooper Sarah Burgess with Kentucky State Police is expecting high numbers of vehicles on Kentucky roads.
“We do expect higher traffic, especially on the higher traffic roadways like the interstate, parkways, and any US highways. We're going to have more traffic on those,” Burgess says.
KSP is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Association for Click It or Ticket.
You can expect to see high volumes of law enforcement for all things occupant protection. “That includes seatbelts, child restraint devices and booster seats. Any of those violations are our current focus,” says Burgess.
Seatbelts reduce the risk of motor vehicle deaths by 45%.
Burgess says she's seen what can happen firsthand. “As a trooper who has worked numerous collisions, I have seen much more significant injuries, including deaths — a much higher probability of that without seatbelts,” Burgess says.
Everyone is buckled up the Taft family car, including 9-month-old Josie. Taft says they're doing all they can to stay safe. “As best as possible. This is her first long drive, so it's going to be interesting,” Taft says.
AAA predicts traffic will be at its heaviest Thursday night and Friday. The association suggests traveling during the early mornings to beat the congestion.
KSP will have checkpoints and radars set up in high crash, high volume areas. You can find a full list of checkpoints on the agency's website.