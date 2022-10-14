Two women supporting a group called Just Stop Oil dumped tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh's famous painting, "Sunflowers," at the National Gallery in London on Friday.
According to a press release from the Just Stop Oil, they are demanding the UK government halts all new oil and gas projects, and they say they won't stop until their demands are met.
"Sunflowers" is the latest famous artwork to be targeted by activists protesting the role of fossil fuels in climate change. In July, Just Stop Oil protesters glued themselves to Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper" and John Constable's "The Hay Wain."
Eben Lazarus, who glued himself to the frame of "The Hay Wain," can be heard telling the crowd of onlookers around him, "I want to work in the arts, not disrupt them. But the situation we're in means we have to do everything non-violently possible to prevent the civilizational collapse that we are hurtling towards."
Just Stop Oil has been targeting art, as well as sport as it is part of our collective culture.
We love our history and culture too much to just allow it all to be destroyed.
In Friday's demonstration at the National Gallery, the two women can be seen quickly dumping cans of Heinz tomato soup on "Sunflowers," before rubbing an adhesive on their hands and pressing them to the wall. As onlookers gasp in surprise, 21-year-old Phoebe Plummer begins speaking about cost-of-living, oil and gas, and what she says is a climate breakdown. “Is art worth more than life? More than food? More than justice?" she asked.
A tweet from the National Gallery explained "Sunflowers" was unharmed during the demonstration, other than some minor damage to the frame, and the pair were arrested.