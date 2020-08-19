A new study is showing that warmer weather patterns are leading to higher mosquito counts and a longer mosquito season in the Local 6 area. This is directly correlated to temperature trends, as summers have been having more and longer bouts of hot weather than ever before in recorded history.
The term "Mosquito Days" refers to environmental conditions when the air temperature is between 50°F and 95°. According to the National Institutes of Health, these conditions are increasing in nearly 65% of all cities analyzed in the contiguous United States. The cities with the largest spike in mosquito counts lie in the Pacific Coast, Ohio Valley, and Northeast... most notably an estimated entire month more of mosquito season in Seattle and San Francisco.
Since the 1980s Paducah has added 13 days to the tally of "mosquito days" thanks to a warming climate. The risk for mosquito-borne diseases has also increased thanks to the longer season. Of the 239 cities analyzed, 94% are reporting more West Nile virus cases. Summer-time temperatures have steadily been rising across a large potion of the United States, not just our region.