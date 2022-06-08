ST. LOUIS (AP) — Experts say more intense storms driven by climate change are boosting contamination risks for privately owned drinking water wells.
While estimates vary, studies say roughly 53 million U.S. residents rely on private wells that draw groundwater.
Floodwaters pick up bacteria and other contaminants that can seep into wells and cause illnesses. Tests have detected elevated levels of E. coli in some wells after Hurricane Harvey and other major storms. Even ordinary rainfall can be a threat.
Private wells are largely unregulated and many owners don’t regularly test their water. Scientists say regular sampling and simple maintenance can help protect those who drink well water.
An Associated Press report on the problem tells the story of an Illinois farmer who was without safe drinking water for nearly two months after a record-setting rainstorm. Floodwater had poured into the family's well, and they were forced to use store bought water at home and go to the YMCA for showers. The family ultimately paid about $3,500 for repairs and upgrades. That 2013 storm killed four people and caused $465 million in flood damage.
