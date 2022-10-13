KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Free vasectomies will be available next month at three Planned Parenthood clinics in Missouri amid a surge in demand for the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
In July alone, the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri performed 42 vasectomies, compared with 10 in the same month last year. Female sterilizations rose to 18 that month from just three in July 2021. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has been hearing similar reports of increased demand from across the country.
Dr. Margaret Baum, the medical director of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, will be partnering with Dr. Esgar Guarin to provide free vasectomies. Sixty vasectomies will be offered over three days in and outside Planned Parenthood clinics in St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin to uninsured patients during the first week of November.
Guarin also plans to take his mobile clinic on the road in Iowa the following week to offer 40 more free vasectomies there, and he plans to offer discounts for the procedure at the regular clinic in the Des Moines area. The efforts are part of World Vasectomy Day, originally a single-day event that now includes a year-round focus and a host of activities in November.
