CLINTON, KY — Clinton and Hickman County Hospital Inc. will use a $999,999 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build a 46,800 square-foot nursing facility.
According to a Thursday release, the facility will house 56 beds, an administrative wing, two nursing stations, a nutrition station, an inpatient/outpatient physical therapy room, a fully equipped kitchen, a large interior great room, two exterior garden courtyards, and parking space.
The release says 37 states, Guam, and Puerto Rico have received almost $74 million in total to broaden health-care access.
The USDA Rural Development Kentucky State Director, Tom Carew, explained why he feels these grants are important in the release, saying:
The emergency Rural Health Care Grants are a part of the Biden Administration's American Rescue Plan Act.