WASHINGTON (CNN) — Part of Thursday’s house select committee hearing focused on the actions of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Hawley was photographed pumping his fist in the air in an apparent show of support for the insurrectionists before the riot.
But later, security footage shows Hawley fleeing for his safety.
After Congress reconvened, Hawley went on to object to the Electoral College results from two states: Arizona and Pennsylvania.
His actions that day irreparably damaged his relationship with former Missouri Sen. Jack Danforth.
Danforth told a local newspaper the next day that backing Hawley’s election was “the worst mistake I ever made in my life.”