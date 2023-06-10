MURRAY, KY - Kentucky has some of the highest rates of cancer and cancer-related death in the U.S.
That's according to leaders at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Doctors say it's vital for people to get treatment locally.
For almost a year and a half, Jackie Bradford has been fighting cancer.
She's had treatment through Mercy Health Lourdes and the Ray and Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center with Baptist Health and says she's grateful for the nearby options.
"You may have as many as 33 or more sessions and you have to do it Monday through Friday," said Bradford, describing her treatment routine. "I mean that, mean you would have to be somewhere at an appointment every day five days a week two hours away, two and a half hours away. And we don't have to do that."
Saturday was the start to another chapter of available treatment in the local area.
The new Regional Cancer Center with Murray-Calloway County Hospital announced its grand opening.
Hospital leaders say local options are vital, especially in west Kentucky.
"Last year we saw 1,615 cancer patients here and then 522 infusions so there's a lot of patients here," said Jerry Penner, the CEO of the hospital. "The prevalence of cancer in the west Kentucky area is quite high, headed by breast cancer, colon cancer, and lung cancer."
The cancer center has new equipment, too, including a $3.7 million-dollar linear accelerator, which pinpoints cancer in the body.
Doctors say staying local is another way to help combat cancer.
"I'm a firm believer that the treatments that we provide here, if you're able to get those in your local community, surrounded by friends and family, that's just as therapeutic as anything we can do with the technology itself," said Dr. Alexander Diaz, a radiation oncologist.
All of this technology and renovation is ultimately for patients like Bradford.
"Having the centers nearby in our areas, the cancer treatment centers, is a blessing and it's very convenient because it allows us to able to be here and get our treatment and not have to travel two and a half hours away to St. Louis or Nashville," said Bradford.
Closer to home is what patients and hospitals say is an effective way to fight cancer.
Bradford says she's had to get radiation from Monday to Friday.
She's been fighting cancer since February of 2022.