MAYFIELD, KY - It's more than just a building.
It's been a second home to generations of veterans in Mayfield.
More than eight months after a devastating tornado, those veterans said goodbye to their post.
The American Legion building in downtown is too damaged to be saved like many others nearby.
A closing ceremony took place Thursday night for the building.
In a sense, it was a celebration - remembering the veterans and people who used the building as their own.
But it was also bittersweet - a piece of history destroyed by the December storm.
It was a patriotic night.
People came together to remember the American Legion building but most importantly, to honor the veterans representing Post 26 in Mayfield.
"The memories have been good," said John Drury, an American Legion member in Paducah. "Like I said, the American legion will live on. And its members will. We're down but we're not out."
Wounds are still fresh even though the storm happened months ago.
The tornado gutted the American Legion building in Mayfield, tearing through the theater and creating a huge hole in the building.
Kent Curtsinger is a member of the post.
His grandfather along with his father and uncle were members of the group, and would attend meetings in the building.
Curtsinger says the storm hits close to home.
"I've been around a lot of disasters," said Curtsinger. "This one was a lot more personal. This was my home. I grew up in Graves County and Fancy Farm and Mayfield's always been the town you go to get everything you need done."
The building was a kind of staple for downtown Mayfield but now, the town will look a bit different once the building is flattened.
"What's the courthouse going to look like when it comes back?" asked Curtsinger. "How are they going to return these old buildings? What type of buildings are going to be coming back? I don't think we got answers. I don't have answers to those questions yet but I think it's going to dramatically change what Mayfield looks like."
Curtsinger served in Vietnam.
His grandfather served in World War I, and his father and uncle served in World War II and in the Korean War.
Curtsinger says the building will be demolished in the near future. There is not a set date yet for when that will happen.