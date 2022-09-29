GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A closure that has been in place along Kentucky 303 in southern Graves County since Sept. 7 has been extended through Oct. 31, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KY 303 is closed at the 1.5 mile marker so a large culvert can be replaced. The road was expected to reopen around Sept. 28, but KYTC says the delivery of the new, prefabricated culvert has taken longer than expected.
There is no marked detour in place, but KYTC says drivers can self-detour by taking KY 385 and KY 94.
If the work is completed before Oct. 31, KYTC says it will update the public.