PADUCAH — Part of Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah will be closed for several weeks starting Tuesday for what the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says will be a "major roadway rehabilitation" project.
Joe Clifton Drive — which is part of U.S. 45 — will be closed in the area of Carson Park from Sept. 3 to Oct. 15. The closure will be from the intersection with Jefferson Street to the intersection with H.C. Mathis Drive. That means the the Joe Clifton Drive intersections with Monroe, Madison, Harrison, Clay and Trimble streets will also be closed.
The cabinet says crews with Jim Smith Contracting will demolish the existing roadway. Then, they'll reinforce the subsurface, install a new curb and gutter and create a new gravel base before adding a new asphalt driving surface. Once that work is finished, two outside bike lanes will be added — one in each direction — along with a center turn lane. The cabinet says those changes will improve traffic flow and reduce rear-end crashes.
During the closure, KYTC says drivers can use a marked detour by via Jefferson Street, 21st Street, and U.S. 60-Business/Park Avenue. The cabinet says local access will be maintained via side streets.
The cabinet says the contracted cost of the project is $1.2 million.