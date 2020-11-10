PADUCAH -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has extended a closure of KY 1124 in eastern Graves County to Friday, Nov. 20.
KY 1124 is closed at the 2.7 mile marker to allow the replacement of a culvert that carries a branch of Vulton Creek under the roadway. This closure is along KY 1124 immediately west of the Usher Road intersection.
There is no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 564 and KY 80.
The work was expected to be completed in about two weeks. However, weather delayed the completion of the new culvert. Weather permitting, the target completion date is now Friday, November 20, 2020.