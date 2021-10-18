MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– A contractor for the KYTC plans an extended closure of Kentucky Route 787/Bryant Ford Road in southeast McCracken County starting Monday.
KY 787 will be closed from mile point 0.0 at the McCracken-Marshall County line all the way to a culvert near the 1 mile marker.
The road work is expected to keep KY 787 closed for a month. The KYTC contractor will close the road to allow drainage and roadway improvements that include the replacement of three existing culverts with larger concrete culverts.
There will be no marked detour.
In cooperation with the Carks River National Wildlife Refuge, the project also includes paving of several parking areas along the roadway.