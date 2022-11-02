MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close a section of Needmore Road in Marshall County on Thursday so a large tree can be removed from the area.
KYTC District 1 says Needmore Road, which is also Kentucky 3456, will be closed at mile point 0.7 — just north of U.S. 68 near the Boone Road intersection — from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The transportation cabinet says there will not be a marked detour during the closure.
The map below shows the general area around the section of road that will be closed.