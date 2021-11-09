MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 795/Scale Road in northern Marshall County starting Tuesday.
KY 795/Scale Road will be closed just north of the U.S 68 intersection at mile marker 9.2 to allow a cross drain to be replaced. This closure is along KY 795/Scale Road between the U.S. 68 intersection and Shawn Drive in the Sharpe community.
There will be no marked detour. However, drivers may self-detour via KY 1042/Sharpe School Road and U.S. 68.
The closure is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. and last until 2 p.m.