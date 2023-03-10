CADIZ, KY — A section of U.S. 68 Business will be closed Monday and Tuesday in Cadiz, Kentucky, for tree removal, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says the road will be closed to through traffic between Kentucky 274/Rockcastle Road near mile marker 1 and Kentucky 139/South Road near mile marker 2. During the closure, crews will remove damaged trees and debris from recent high winds from the right of way. That's in the Rainbow Hill Area, immediately west of downtown Cadiz, KYTC says.
The road will be closed starting around 8 a.m. each day until about 2 p.m. each day. KYTC says access will be maintained for property owners within the work zone. For other drivers, there will be no marked detour, but KYTC says drivers can self-detour by taking KY 139 South/South Road to U.S. 68.
This isn't the only area in west Kentucky were KYTC is performing tree removal work. In McCracken County, KY 3520/Old U.S. 60 has been closed Friday from mile point 4.123 near the Rickman Road intersection extending east to near the 5 mile marker at the KY 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road intersection. That section of U.S. 60 closed immediately after the morning school bus run, and was expected to remain closed for much of the day, with local access maintained for property owners.
"Hundreds of trees were blown down by a series of weather events that included straight-line high winds that were clocked in the 60 to 70 mile-per-hour range at times," KYTC said in a news release about the McCracken County closure. "Winds in the 50 mile-per-hour range were common. In an effort to clear and open highways as quickly as possible at the height of the storms, crews across the region cut up the downed trees and limbs, then pushed them to the side of the roadway. Highway crews are now making rounds to remove those cut-up trees and limbs from right-of-way."