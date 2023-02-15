PADUCAH — Seneca Lane in McCracken County, Kentucky, will be closed to traffic for several hours Friday at the North Friendship Road intersection so a contractor can relocate water lines ahead of the North Friendship Road reconstruction project.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the closure will allow a contractor for Paducah Water to relocate water lines at that intersection. Seneca Lane will be closed promptly at 8 a.m. Friday, KYTC District 1 says, and it's expected to remain closed until about 4 p.m. There will not be a marked detour, but the cabinet says people who live in the Indian Hills subdivision can self-detour by taking Iroquois Drive or Mohawk Drive to Lone Oak Road.
The closure is not expected to affect traffic along North Friendship Road, KYTC District 1 says.
KYTC District 1 says the North Friendship Road reconstruction project is expected to ramp up in early March. The project area will be between the Lone Oak Road intersection and the Blandville Road intersection. Planned improvements include realignment of curves in the road, a new connection to Lone Oak Road and a multi-use trail.
