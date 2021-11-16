MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY – The KYTC plans to close a section of KY 725/Woodville Road in western McCracken County on Wednesday and Thursday.
The road will be closed immediately west of KY 724/Steel Road to allow extensive deck patching on the Massac Creek Branch Bridge. This is along KY 725/Woodville Road between KY 724/Bradford Road and KY 724/Steel Road.
The closure will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday. KY 725/Woodville Road is expected to reopen around 3 p.m. Thursday.
There will be no marked detours, however, drivers may self-detour via KY 996/Metropolis Lake Road, U.S. 60, and KY 724/Steel Road.