KENTUCKY — Southbound lanes are closed on Interstate 71 in Kentucky between Louisville and Cincinnati, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports.
The northbound lanes were recently reopened but traffic is moving very slowly, and conditions are still hazardous. At mile marker 63, one semi is stuck and blocking the road.
In the southbound lanes at mile marker 67 before the KY 562 overpass, nine semis are off the roadways.
If you are sitting in traffic, state police say to be sure your tailpipe is clear and that you crack your window for fresh air. If you have a family member stranded in traffic, you may want to reach out and remind them of this.
Gov. Andy Beshear says the Kentucky National Guard is assisting state police, distributing blankets to stranded drivers or transporting them to the nearest warming shelters.
Check back for updates.